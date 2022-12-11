Trivium’s Matt Heafy just met Rob Halford for the very first time, and it‘s the feelgood story of the week

Matt Heafy is one of the most well-connected musicians in metal. The Trivium frontman has collaborated with everyone from Corey Taylor to Powerwolf, while his band have received the papal blessing from such heavyweight tourmates as Metallica and Iron Maiden, while .

But one person he’s never crossed paths with is Judas Priest’s Rob Halford. Until now…

Heafy posted a photo of himself and Halford on Instagram after the Metal God collared him backstage at Knotfest Colombia on December 9, where both bands were playing.

An excitable Heafy explained how he spotted Halford in the backstage catering and decided not to bother him – only for the Priest man to take the matter into his own hands.

Heafy wrote: “I never assume anyone knows me or my band.

“Today after an amazing show I was walking into catering and saw the living legend Rob Halford was backstage as well. I didn’t want to disturb him.

“He came up to me and gave me a big hug and said such wonderful things about our band and I - about our/ my hard work ethic and what we do.

“The rest is a bit of a blur.

“I will never forget that moment. Thank you to a lifelong hero of mine!!

“That is all. I am stunned and elated and blown away.

“I exist in this metal world because of legends like Rob Halford.

“Hail Judas Priest and Rob Halford!!!”

After Heafy posted the story, other musicians revealed their own experiences with Halford – the consensus being that the Judas Priest is pretty much the GOAT when it comes to supporting younger generation of metal musicians.

Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia wrote: “He did the same to me at Ozzfest and ai was like 😱😱😱, he pays attention to everything around him. Such a great person, artist and frontman.”

“Nicest gentleman in metal🤘🏻,” commented Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, while Ihsahn added: “@robhalfordlegacy is a true gentleman 🤘”