Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine clear Instagram profiles, post Ascendancy and The Poison album covers – are they teasing something special?

Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine, two of the biggest names in the 2000s metalcore takeover, have deleted all previous activity on Instagram and posted the covers of their respective 2005 albums, Ascendancy and The Poison.

The covers were each posted in nine constituent parts earlier today (February 20).

Both albums were quintessential in launching the bands’ careers. Ascendancy was released on March 15, 2005, as Trivium’s debut on renowned label Roadrunner Records.

It only charted at 151 in the band’s native United States, but received critical acclaim and became a sleeper hit, especially in the UK following the band’s main-stage set at Download festival, Donington, that June. It has since been certified Gold in the country.

The Poison came out on October 3, 2005, and was Bullet For My Valentine’s debut album. It reached number 21 on the album charts in the band’s native UK and also received critical acclaim. It has since been certified Gold in the UK and in the United States, and certified Platinum in Germany.

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has previously teased the idea of a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ascendancy in 2025.

When Metal Hammer attended the first date of the band’s most recent tour in Cambridge, UK, last August, the singer/guitarist confirmed the upcoming anniversary and said onstage: “We should probably do something about that.”

Hammer later interviewed Heafy about the comment, and he coyly responded: “I always love to leave some kind of Easter egg that’s very public, but I don’t know what I’m saying. We’ll have to see what that means.”

Trivium have taken a break from touring since the 2023 UK shows and have previously said they will not return to the road until 2025, at the earliest.

Bullet For My Valentine, meanwhile, are still promoting their 2021 self-titled album, but have no future tour dates listed on their website. The band last performed on a tour of Japan in December 2023.