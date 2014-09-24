Trent Reznor shares film tracks

Trent Reznor and composer Atticus Ross have released four pieces from the Gone Girl soundtrack.

The thriller, based on Gillian Flynn’s best-selling novel and starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, launches on October 3 and was directed by David Fincher.

It’s the third time Reznor and Ross have worked with the filmmaker, previously scoring The Social Network and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

The tracks Sugar Storm, Background Noise, The Way He Looks At Me and Just Like You are lifted from the album, which launches on September 30 on digital formats. CD and vinyl editions will follow later in the year.

Earlier this year, Reznor encouraged other artists to “break the rules” saying too many like to play it safe just to get favourable reviews.

