Trans-Siberian Orchestra stream Lzzy Hale track

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have released a stream of the track Forget About The Blame (Moon Version) featuring Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

It’s a bonus song on their latest album Letters From The Labyrinth, which was released last week.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill says: “Over the years I have been able to read and hold in my hands letters from people that have inspired me and left a mark on civilisation. People like Mark Twain, Ben Franklin, Thomas Edison and Orville Wright.

“When I actually held a letter in my hand that President Lincoln wrote, it brought me into his world in a way I could never have imagined.”

Trans-Siberian Orchestra are currently on their The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve tour across North America.

