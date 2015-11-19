Trans-Siberian Orchestra stream Lzzy Hale track

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have released a stream of the track Forget About The Blame (Moon Version) featuring Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.
It’s a bonus song on their latest album Letters From The Labyrinth, which was released last week.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill says: “Over the years I have been able to read and hold in my hands letters from people that have inspired me and left a mark on civilisation. People like Mark Twain, Ben Franklin, Thomas Edison and Orville Wright.
“When I actually held a letter in my hand that President Lincoln wrote, it brought me into his world in a way I could never have imagined.”
Trans-Siberian Orchestra are currently on their The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve tour across North America.
Letters From The Labyrinth tracklist
- Time & Distance (The Dash)
- Madness Of Men
- Prometheus
- Mountain Labyrinth
- King Rurik
- Prince Igor
- The Night Conceives
- Forget About The Blame - Sun Version
- Not Dead Yet
- Past Tomorrow
- Stay
- Not The Same
- Who I Am
- Lullaby Night
- Forget About The Blame - Moon Version (Bonus track)