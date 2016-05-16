Train stream cover of Led Zeppelin's The Lemon Song

Train have made their cover of Led Zeppelin’s The Lemon Song available to stream.
It’s taken from Train’s upcoming album Train Does Led Zeppelin II – released on June 3 with all proceeds going to children’s cancer charity Family House.
On their decision to pay tribute to the album in full, Train singer Pat Monohan says: “They are so hard to record, especially when you are trying to get as close a version as you can to the original.
“The mixes, the time that they put in, it’s crazy how great they were as a band.”
Train Does Led Zeppelin II tracklist
- Whole Lotta Love
- What Is And What Should Never Be
- The Lemon Song
- Thank You
- Heartbreaker
- Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)
- Ramble On
- Moby Dick
- Bring It On Home