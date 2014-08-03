Tracks Of The Week: 28/7/14 - 3/8/14

It's another sun-soaked and booze-filled week for team Hammer, but we've needed to soundtrack it somehow. This is what we've all been digging over the past seven days.
Electric Wizard - I Am Nothing
Amit Sharma: “If the devil had a siren… this is what it would sound like. Crank up loud and watch the walls melt.”
Dog Fashion Disco - War Party
Dom Lawson: “They’re back and they’re still fucking brilliant. If you like Mr Bungle, Carnival In Coal or System Of A Down, you need this band in your life. Properly bonkers.”
Bölzer - Labyrinthine Graves
Jonathan Selzer: “The underground’s most dazzling and disorientating band since Deathspell Omega sound like Mad Max-style renegades racing roughshod across the sulphur-baked plains of Hell”
Motionless In White - Reincarnate
Merlin Alderslade: “I’m a sucker for an AFI chorus”
Upon A Burning Body - Texas Blood Money
Lewis Somerscales: “It’s hard not to tip a table and down a bottle of whiskey to this.”
King 810 - Fat Around The Heart
Sam Bailey: “The Devil is real and I wear his mark.”
Skyharbor - Evolution
Alexander Milas: “As elegant and technically brilliant as metal gets. Skyharbor are metal v2.0.”
Vanna - Yüth Decay
**Luke Morton: **“Visceral snarling post-hardcore from the band’s strongest album in years.”