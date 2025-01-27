At last! Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have unleashed their inner punk

You may not have noticed, but Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp's Sunday Lunch broadcast series has been quiet of late, with new episodes appearing with less frequency than in days of yore. Instead, old episodes have been sneakily re-uploaded, presumably in the hope that publishers like ourselves don't notice and write stories proclaiming the pair's ongoing weekly genius.

Last week, for instance, a typically delightful albeit ragged cover of The Cardigans' 1998 single My Favourite Game appeared on Toyah's YouTube channel. "It's a funny one this week!" read the description beneath the video, as if it were a new clip. "Enjoy, guys!"

Well, the same video originally appeared on the same channel on December 5, 2022. See what we mean? In this post-truth world, even the King Crimson man and his post-punk princess bride appear capable of twisting reality into deceitful new shapes. Well, we're not falling into that particular trap.

However, we're thrilled to announce that this week they're back with an actual new performance. In the latest clip, Frippcox perform a playful cover of U Should Not Be Doing That by Australian oiks Amyl and the Sniffers, and a very creditable performance it is, too. Fripp snarls like he's auditioning for Britain's Got Punk Talent, and Willcox dances alluringly on the table because that's just one of the many things she's good at.

In barely tangential news, earlier this month King Crimson announced a partnership with Nugs, the online platform that hosts recordings of live performances by acts like Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pearl Jam and Dead & Company. The first fruits of the deal are now online, and all 19 shows from King Crimson's Seven Headed Beast 2014 US tour are available to stream or buy on CD.

