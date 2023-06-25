Toyah and Robert Fripp perform Cream cover, cover themselves in cream

It's been a relatively quiet year in the Worcestershire kitchen of Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox, as the high-spirited couple's Sunday Lunch antics have taken a back seat to other activities. But now they're most definitely back, and they're most definitely back in extremely explosive fashion.

The latest video to emerge from the duo's lair opens with a grim-faced King Crimson founder playing Eric Clapton's famous riff for Cream's 1967 smash Sunshine Of Your Life. So far, so familiar.

The clip quickly ventures into unexpected territory as a writhing Toyah lifts a pot of cream to her chest and slowly discharges its contents over her leather catsuit, while a startled Fripp looks on, eyes agog. It's Cream and it's cream, see?

Matters are elevated further into the WTF-osphere as Willcox empties a second pot over her head, mussin' up her lovely hair, and a nervous-looking Fripp offers his traditional Sunday Lunch greeting. Finally, Willcox asks her partner to remove his guitar in rather alluring fashion, and you can probably guess what happens next.

Toyah and Robert Fripp's Sunday Lunch Rock Party kicks off in Wimborne, Dorset, on September 30. Full dates below.

Sep 30: Wimborne Tivoli

Oct 01: Cheltenham Town Hall

Oct 07: Harrogate Town Hall

Oct 08: Whitley Bay Town House

Oct 09: Manchester Salford Lowery

Oct 14: Worthing Assembly Hall

Oct 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Oct 19: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Oct 20: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 21: London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Oct 25: Buxton Opera House

Oct 26: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Oct 28: Swansea Grand Theatre

Oct 29: Birmingham Town Hall

Tickets are on sale now.