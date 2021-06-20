Toyah dons boxing gloves for Sunday lunch romp through Eye Of The Tiger with Robert Fripp

We've been checking our calendar, and we think may have a problem.

Next month both Toyah and Robert Fripp head out on tour. In late July Fripp will be leading the men of King Crimson through a 28-date North American trip, while Willcox begins a schedule on July 2 that takes her to a series of exotic locations including the Whitty Theatre in Wokingham and Deal's illustrious Astor Community Centre.

And you know what that means? No more Sunday lunch performances. Unless, of course, the cheerful duo can be magicked together via the internet to play in continent-straddling synchronicity. Perhaps the weekly burden will be shouldered solo by "mystery" guitarist Sidney Jake. Or maybe they'll just record a bunch of songs in advance.

Ether way, we hope they go out with a bang. And what better way to start banging than with a lively cover of Survivor's 1982 Eye Of The Tiger? Toyah dons a pair of boxing gloves for the occasion, jabbing convincingly at the camera, while vegetarians will be delighted to learn that she doesn't go full Stallone and wheel out a slab of beef to pummel.

Meanwhile, Jake is seen without his usual Lamb Of God t-shirt - he's dressed in some kind of maroon training kit instead – and Fripp's mohawk is still holding firm.

We're also sharing a bonus video this week, in which Willcox joins her husband on guitar for a special Father's Day video, and only those with the stoniest of hearts could possibly deny the sheer joy generated by the Willcox-Fripp's antics.

"Happy father's day Robert for being a spiritual father for so many people," exclaims Toyah, as the shredding climaxes. Awww, bless.