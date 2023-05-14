This week's Toyah and Robert Fripp video was brought to you by sadomasochism, bondage and submission

Things have been a little subdued in the kitchen of Britain's top light entertainers of late. Toyah and Robert Fripp performed a ragged version of Joan Jett's Bad Reputation two weeks ago, but that followed a long fallow period, where fans of the couple's weekly Sunday Lunch videos had to content themselves with a long run of blooper reels and old highlights.

Were the frolicsome pair running out of ideas? Could the nation's longest-running pandemic-inspired husband-and-wife internet variety show be stumbling towards a sorry dénouement? Could this be the end?

Apparently not. For while King Crimson leader Fripp may not be wielding his trusty axe in the couple's latest video, his post-punk bride more than makes up for any shortfall, singing The Velvet Underground's classic ode to sadomasochism, bondage and submission while dressed in the sort of costume more usually reserved for the sorts of parties we never get invited to.

As Wilcox cavorts on the kitchen table, an awestruck Fripp gazes up at her and provides a running commentary.

"Toyah will do almost anything to get out of cooking."

"I wonder if we're having desert?"

"I'm frightened."

So are we, Robert. So are we.

Toyah and Robert will be performing a pair of "Rock Party" shows at Huntingdon Hall, a venue in Worcester's Crowngate Shopping Centre, on May 26 and 27.

"Slinky persons of the grooving variety might like to get out their party shoes in preparation for Toyah & Robert's Rock Party in Worcester," advises Fripp. "Audient alert: please be prepared to rock out and have a good time!"

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).