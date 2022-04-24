Toyah and Robert Fripp cover The Who and share bloopers in lively broadcast

In their now-traditional weekly broadcast to the world, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have covered The Who's 1971 classic Won't Get Fooled Again.

After last week's brief excursion towards pop music, in which the duo rustled up a lively cover of Michael Jackson's Give In To Me, we're back on more familiar territory today, with a return to rock and Fripp's apparent mastery of Pete Townshend's iconic riff.

But wait. A blooper reel appended to the end of the song shows Fripp struggling with the song, and the pair punctuating repeated failed attempts by uttering the word "bollocks" in frustration. Oh, what fun they must have!

The Who's current US tour got underway at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday night. Full dates below.

Apr 27: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Apr 30: New Orleans Jazz Festival, LA

May 03: Austin Moody Center ATX , TX

May 05: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

May 08: Houston The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

May 10: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

May 13: Memphis FedExForum, TN

May 15: Cincinnati TQL Stadium, OH

May 18: Boston TD Garden, MA

May 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

May 23: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

May 26: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY

May 28: Bethel Woods Center of the Arts, NY

Oct 02: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 04: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 07: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Oct 09: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Oct 12: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 14: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Oct 17: Denver Arena, CO

Oct 20: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 22: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 26: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Oct 28: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 01: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Nov 04: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Nov 05: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Tickets are on sale now.