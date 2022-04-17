Toyah and Robert Fripp channel Michael Jackson and Slash for raunchy Easter treat

Right now, all over the UK, loved-up couples are enjoying one another's company in bed, or perhaps tucking into a selection of tasty oval chocolate treats post-breakfast, or possibly celebrating the resurrection of the Lord Jesus at Easter church services.

But not Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp.

Instead, we find the UK's most imaginative and playful married couple channelling the spirit of Michael Jackson and Slash with a spirited and typically committed performance of the King Of Pop's 1993 single Give In To Me for their weekly - and extremely popular - Sunday Lunch series.



The song was recorded for Jackson's 1991 album Dangerous, and featured a guest performance from Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

Ready? Then in you go...

In June, Willcox will embark on the Electric Ladies tour, accompanied by new wave pioneer Lene Lovich and Republica singer Saffron.

Electric Ladies UK Tour w/Toyah, Lene Lovich and Saffron

Jun 01: Buxton Opera House

Jun 02: Holmfirth Picturedome

Jun 03: Gateshead Sage

Jun 04: Manchester RNCM

Jun 06: Edinburgh Queen's Hall

Jun 07: Hull City Hall

Jun 09: Milton Keynes Stables*

Jun 10: Southend Palace Theatre

Jun 11: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Jun 14: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

Jun 16: Basingstoke Anvil Arts

Jun 17: Guildford G Live*

Jun 18: London Islington Assembly Halls*

Jun 23: Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Jun 24: Birmingham Town Hall

* without Saffron.