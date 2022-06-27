Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Foo Fighters classic aided by gold leaf and squirting paint

Light entertainment icons Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have once again taken to the internet to spice up the nation's bandwidth.

This week, the enterprising couple covered the Foo Fighters classic All My Life – originally from the band's 2002 album One By One – and gave it a typically robust workout, with Fripp playing the song's riff and Toyah singing the lyric whilst squirting paint all over her gold-leaf adorned torso. And that's a sentence we probably won't ever write again.

"That song is a little dirty," Foos frontman Dave Grohl told Q Magazine in 2003. "I'm very fond of giving oral sex to women. It's a pleasure-giving experience - giving someone something that they'll remember for the rest of their lives, and if you do it right they will."

Grohl returned to the stage this weekend, joining Paul McCartney onstage as he headlined the UK's Glastonbury Festival. In his first public performance since the death of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins in March, Grohl joined McCartney for a version of The Beatles' 1963 I Saw Her Standing There, a song they also performed together at The O2 in London in 2015.

Meanwhile, back in Worcestershire, the hand-painted poster the adorns the wall of the kitchen in this week's broadcast is now available as an official "Fripp's Ma Guru" t-shirt.

"Contrary to various online assumptions, Toyah designed this as a backdrop to the upcoming Toyah ands Robert’s Sunday Lunch (which is something of a splashy affair)," wrote Fripp earlier this week (opens in new tab). "Toyah was unaware of the Facebook witterings querying the verity of Fripp’s guruciousness (a query that has Fripp’s own full support). But always good to be reminded of one’s proper place in the world, especially when one is unable to ride on public transport."

The t-shirt is available to purchase now (opens in new tab), along with a splendid variety of totes, mugs, tea towels etc.