Townshend confirms classical Quadrophenia

The Who are to release a classical version of their Quadrophenia album in June 2015.

It was recorded in October at London’s Air Studios and features the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Oriana Choir and was orchestrated by guitarist Pete Townshend’s partner, singer/songwriter Rachel Fuller. Who frontman Roger Daltrey has taken a back seat on the album and vocals will instead be performed by tenor Alfie Boe.

Quadrophenia Classic will receive its debut at the Royal Albert Hall, London on July 5. Tickets to go sale this Friday (December 5). The album is expected to launch at the same time via classical label Deutsche Grammophon.

Townshend, who plays electric guitar on the record, says they decided to take on the project as they wanted to reinvigorate audiences and attract people who wouldn’t normally attend a classical performance.

He says: “A lot of major symphony orchestras are in trouble because their audience is getting old and the younger audiences prefer softer stuff, such as film soundtrack music.

“I think that Quadrophenia would reinvigorate their audiences and bring in people who might not otherwise go to see a symphony orchestra perform without lights and fireworks and a movie screen.”

The band are currently on tour across the UK. The run of nine shows kicked off last week in Glasgow but before they hit the stage at the city’s SSE Hydro, Daltrey gatecrashed a wedding and jammed on a version of I Can’t Explain with the function band.

They released 2CD set The Who Hits 50 last month which features latest track Be Lucky.