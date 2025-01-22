“I think he did it to take the p*** out of it and it blew up in his face": Toto guitarist Steve Lukather isn't so keen on Weezer's cover of their hit Africa

Back in 2018, Weezer covered Toto's classic floor-filler Africa, and though it might not have become as successful as the original - how could it - it certainly pushed the indie rockers back into relevant waters, landing them with their first Hot 100 hit since 2009. It additionally topped the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The cover came to life through much fan encouragement on social media, with one user suggesting to frontman Rivers Cuomo that it was time the band "bless the rains down in Africa". In response, Weezer delivered their own peppy, true-to-the-original indie rock version, alongside a music video starring the world's favourite musical spoofer Weird Al Yankovic.

Toto followed in suit with their own creation, producing a take on Weezer's 2001 song Hash Pipe. Keyboardist Steve Porcaro also appeared alongside Cuomo and co. for a performance of Africa on late night chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live. Evidently, all was cool between the two camps.

But what did Toto guitarist Steve Lukather think of Weezer's Africa rehash?

In a new interview on Matt Pinfield's New & Approved radio show for Los Angeles' 95.5 KLOS-FM, Lukather revealed that he thought the whole thing was more of a tongue-in-cheek piss-take rather than a genuine ode to a classic anthem.

When host Pinfield remarked that Cuomo had great love for the original, the guitarist responds: "I don’t know about him loving the song, man. I don’t think that’s the case at all."

He adds: "I think he did it to take the piss out of it and it blew up in his face. Now he’s gotta play it every night!”.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of Toto's relationship - or lack of - with the band, Lukather continues, "I tried to reach out to this guy [Cuomo] and be friendly and it just got weird. I don’t want to get into it, but peace and love. It was good for them, it was good for us. God bless.”

Offering his opinion on the track, he concludes: "Our music has such little nuance. We spent so much meticulous time. These guys stood this shit up in an afternoon.”

Listen to the full interview below: