Toto confirm cover of Weezer’s Hash Pipe

In May this year, Weezer released covers of Toto tracks Africa and Rosanna following an online campaign.

The Twitter account @WeezerCoverAfrica had long urged Rivers Cuomo and co to give their take on Toto – and it’s now been revealed that they've returned the favour with a cover of Weezer’s Hash Pipe – to be released “in the coming weeks.”

The news comes just days after KROQ DJs Ted Stryker and Kevin Klein challenged Toto to play a Weezer track, with Steve Porcaro and Steve Lukather deciding to visit the Los Angeles station over the weekend to confirm that they would be doing just that.

Porcaro says (via Stereogum): “We listened to Beverly Hills. I wanted to maybe even do a real Africa-type version of that. But we wanted to make it different, but we wanted to do something rock‘n’roll. I wanted to show everyone what a good rock‘n’roll band we can be.

“I love the band. I love their music. Joseph Williams and I were listening to different ones trying to figure out which ones he’d like to sing and we settled on Hash Pipe.”

Lukather adds: “I thought Hash Pipe had a better melody. I love the message and we wanted to do it justice.

“We wanted to do our thing to it, but still pay respect to it. We added a couple of our kitschy little things to it, which I hope they laugh at. We wish we could be in the room when they hear it.”

Asked what they thought of Weezer’s take on Africa, Lukather replies: “Our music has such little nuance. We spent so much meticulous time. These guys stood this shit up in an afternoon.

“Let’s face it – they kicked ass on it. I think Rivers has a great voice. And the way they did the harmonies with the auto-tune in there which gave it a kitschy thing.

“I didn’t know if I was going to like it or not. I thought they were going to make fun of us.”

In February this year, Toto released the greatest hits package 40 Trips Around The Sun to celebrate their 40th anniversary.