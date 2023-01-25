Tool’s Danny Carey has the assault case against him dropped

Prosecutors have dropped the assault charge faced by Tool drummer Danny Carey.

Carey was arrested for misdemeanour assault at Kansas City International Airport on December 12, 2021 following an alleged incident involving a security officer at the airport. According to a report obtained by TMZ (opens in new tab), the drummer shoved his finger in the man’s chest and used a homophobic slur during the altercation.

A video of the incident posted on TMZ saw Carey asking the arresting officers, “Who did I assault?” and saying, “I just want to get the fuck out of here.” The drummer is then pushed against a glass wall by the officers, who proceed to handcuff him as one says “quit resisting now.”

However, Fox4 News Kansas City (opens in new tab) report that the assault charges against Carey has been dropped as of January 23. No reason was given for the dismissal.

