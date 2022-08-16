Tommy Lee’s wife reacts to the NSFW nude photo that broke the internet

Last week, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee broke the internet after he uploaded a full-frontal naked image of himself onto his social media accounts.

The NSFW post - which hit Twitter, Instagram and Facebook on August 11 - resulted in the drummer trending worldwide as fans/curious internet users/filthy pervs exploded with randiness and/or rage.



The latter reaction was largely rooted in anger over the double standards held by society in regards to the exposure of male and female bodies; Lee’s nude photo remained on Instagram for several hours, while, previously, the posting of images which included bared female nipples have seen users’ accounts come under threat of deletion by the platform, which has strict guidelines on nudity.

Other observers were outraged over the upload of the image itself, expressing concerns that the explicit content posted by the 60 year-old musician may have made its way onto the feeds of underage social media users.

One social media user who appeared thrilled - albeit understandably somewhat shocked - by the unexpected post was Tommy Lee’s 35-year-old wife Brittany Furlan, who has since posted reaction videos, depicting the moment she first saw her husband’s NSFW upload, on her TikTok account.

In one video, the comedian/actor - who married Lee in February 2019 - reenacts opening her phone after receiving a notification that her husband had made a new post, before exclaiming “What the fuck!”



In the next clip, she lip-syncs to a quote from Family Guy, where the character Lois Griffin says “Peter, the horse is here”, a cheeky reference to the size of her husband’s ‘junk’.

Check out the videos below:

An unapologetic Lee has since shared a new arty version of the image on his Instagram account. The new image was created by Ziva Barrett, wife of Cannibal Corpse guitarist Rob Barrett, who is currently selling a signed limited edition run of 500 prints of the artwork via her store on Etsy.

Mötley Crüe are currently in the midst of their US Stadium Tour with co-headliners Def Leppard and special guests Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.