Tommy Lee cured of Hep C, says Pam

Pamela Anderson says her ex husband Tommy Lee has been cured of Hepatitis C.

The Baywatch star recently announced she was free of the disease, and now reveals Motley Crue drummer Tommy is also cured and that it was him who encouraged her to try the new treatment.

Anderson, 48, says she contracted the disease 20 years ago from Lee after sharing a tattoo needle with him.

She tells ET: “Tommy did it first so he got cured first. He had a different kind of treatment because he did it a year earlier than me. And he was always pushing me, ‘You got to do this.’”

Anderson adds that she feared the condition would kill her. She says: “About 10 years in they said that you could live your whole life with this disease and you may not die from it. You could more likely die from something else, but you could get liver cancer. You could get all these horrible other things.”

“I know it did a number on me maybe acting out a little bit and now that I’m cured I feel like I just got all those 20 years back. Now I’m going to go crazy. I’m going to do every single thing I can. Every minute counts.”

Lee is currently on the road on Crue’s worldwide Final Tour, which wraps in in LA on New Year’s eve.

Hepatitis C affects the liver and is spread through blood-to-blood contact.

Tommy Lee back to full fitness