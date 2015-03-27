Tommy Bolin's Teaser gets deluxe vinyl treatment

Tommy Bolin’s debut solo album Teaser is being reissued in a deluxe vinyl package to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The one-time Zephyr and James Gang guitarist originally released the work in 1975 while he was a member of Deep Purple. He died of a drug overdose the following year, at the age of 25.

UDR will issue Teaser 40th Anniversary Vinyl Edition Box Set on May 18. The 3-disc collection is accompanied by two live CDs featuring long-lost outtakes and alternative mixes. The live CDs are made up of performances from Ebbets Field, The Northern Lights, My Father’s Place and Albany.

Teaser 40th Anniversary tracklist

LP 1 – side A:

Teaser Flying Fingers

LP 1 – side B:

Wild Dogs Cookoo

LP 2 – side C:

Chameleon Lotus

LP 2 – side D:

The Grind Crazed Fandango

LP 3 – side F:

People People Smooth Fandango Marching Powder

LP 3 – side E:

Homeward Strut Dreamer Savanah Woman Oriental Sky

LIVE CD 1:

Teaser - My Father’s Place People People – My Father’s Place The Grind – My Father’s Place Wild Dogs – Live at The Northern Lights You Told Me That You Loved Me – Live in Albany Stratus – Live at Ebbets Field Post Toastee – Line in Albany Hoka-Hay – Energy KBPI Broadcast Homeward Strut – Live at Ebbets Field

LIVE CD 2: