Tommy Bolin's Teaser gets deluxe vinyl treatment

Tommy Bolin’s debut solo album Teaser is being reissued in a deluxe vinyl package to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
The one-time Zephyr and James Gang guitarist originally released the work in 1975 while he was a member of Deep Purple. He died of a drug overdose the following year, at the age of 25.
UDR will issue Teaser 40th Anniversary Vinyl Edition Box Set on May 18. The 3-disc collection is accompanied by two live CDs featuring long-lost outtakes and alternative mixes. The live CDs are made up of performances from Ebbets Field, The Northern Lights, My Father’s Place and Albany.
Teaser 40th Anniversary tracklist
LP 1 – side A:
Teaser
Flying Fingers
LP 1 – side B:
Wild Dogs
Cookoo
LP 2 – side C:
Chameleon
Lotus
LP 2 – side D:
The Grind
Crazed Fandango
LP 3 – side F:
People People
Smooth Fandango
Marching Powder
LP 3 – side E:
Homeward Strut
Dreamer
Savanah Woman
Oriental Sky
LIVE CD 1:
Teaser - My Father’s Place
People People – My Father’s Place
The Grind – My Father’s Place
Wild Dogs – Live at The Northern Lights
You Told Me That You Loved Me – Live in Albany
Stratus – Live at Ebbets Field
Post Toastee – Line in Albany
Hoka-Hay – Energy KBPI Broadcast
Homeward Strut – Live at Ebbets Field
LIVE CD 2:
Shake The Devil – Live at The Northern Lights
Marching Powder – My Father’s Place
Lotus – My Father’s Place
Homeward Strut – Live at The Northern Lights
You Know, You Know – Live at Ebbets Field
Crazed Fandango – Live at Ebbets Field
Post Toastee – Live at The Northern Lights
Walk In My Shadow – Live at Ebbets Field