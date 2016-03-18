Trending

Tom Waits covers Blind Willie’s John The Revelator

By Blues  

Hear Tom Waits’ take on Blind Willie Johnson’s John The Revelator, from all-star tribute album

Tom Waits delivers his take on Blind Willie Johnson’s John The Revelator in another cut from all-star tribute album God Don’t Never Change.

Waits has already been heard performing The Soul Of A Man, the opening track to the record which also features Lucinda Williams, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, the Blind Boys Of Alamaba and others.

Alligator Records say: “Johnson sang his sanctified gospel lyrics with overwhelming intensity, his deep, raspy voice accompanying his haunting, blues-drenched guitar playing.”

God Don’t Never Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson is on sale now.

Tracklist

  1. The Soul Of A Man – Tom Waits
  2. It’s Nobody’s Fault But Mine – Lucinda Williams
  3. Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning – Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi
  4. Jesus Is Coming Soon – Cowboy Junkies
  5. Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time – Blind Boys of Alabama
  6. Trouble Will Soon Be Over – Sinead O’Connor
  7. Bye And Bye I’m Going To See The King – Luther Dickinson, Rising Star Fife & Drum Band
  8. God Don’t Never Change – Lucinda Williams
  9. John The Revelator – Tom Waits
  10. Let Your Light Shine On Me – Maria McKee
  11. Dark Was The Night, Cold Was The Ground – Rickie Lee Jones