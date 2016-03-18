Tom Waits covers Blind Willie’s John The Revelator

Tom Waits delivers his take on Blind Willie Johnson’s John The Revelator in another cut from all-star tribute album God Don’t Never Change.

Waits has already been heard performing The Soul Of A Man, the opening track to the record which also features Lucinda Williams, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, the Blind Boys Of Alamaba and others.

Alligator Records say: “Johnson sang his sanctified gospel lyrics with overwhelming intensity, his deep, raspy voice accompanying his haunting, blues-drenched guitar playing.”

God Don’t Never Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson is on sale now.

Tracklist