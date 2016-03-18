Tom Waits covers Blind Willie’s John The Revelator

Tom Waits delivers his take on Blind Willie Johnson’s John The Revelator in another cut from all-star tribute album God Don’t Never Change.
Waits has already been heard performing The Soul Of A Man, the opening track to the record which also features Lucinda Williams, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, the Blind Boys Of Alamaba and others.
Alligator Records say: “Johnson sang his sanctified gospel lyrics with overwhelming intensity, his deep, raspy voice accompanying his haunting, blues-drenched guitar playing.”
God Don’t Never Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson is on sale now.
Tracklist
- The Soul Of A Man – Tom Waits
- It’s Nobody’s Fault But Mine – Lucinda Williams
- Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning – Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi
- Jesus Is Coming Soon – Cowboy Junkies
- Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time – Blind Boys of Alabama
- Trouble Will Soon Be Over – Sinead O’Connor
- Bye And Bye I’m Going To See The King – Luther Dickinson, Rising Star Fife & Drum Band
- God Don’t Never Change – Lucinda Williams
- John The Revelator – Tom Waits
- Let Your Light Shine On Me – Maria McKee
- Dark Was The Night, Cold Was The Ground – Rickie Lee Jones