Thunder 'warts and all' book set for autumn release

Thunder have confirmed that the story of their career will be told in a book due out this year.

It’s being written by Joel McIver and will be published by Omnibus Press. McIver is known for his books on Metallica, Slayer, Black Sabbath and Queens Of The Stone Age, among others.

Thunder say: “Yes peeps, the lovely people at Omnibus Press have commissioned us to tell our story. ‘Fools,’ we hear you cry.

“It’s being put together by a nice man called Joel McIver, who has been interviewing us and bashing his fingers repeatedly on the Olivetti since last summer.

“It won’t be out until the autumn, because we’ve got to take some of the rude bits out (quite a lot), so we don’t get sued or killed, but we thought we’d let you know it’s coming

“We’ll sell it in our online store, and hopefully other book sellers will want to sell it in theirs. More news on this as and when we get some, but it will be definitive, honest, warts and all, and well worth a read. It will also have loads of pictures in it too.”

Thunder frontman Danny Bowes recently said the band expect to issue the follow-up to 2015 album Wonder Days in 2017.