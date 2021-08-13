This six year old singing Korn's Here To Stay is the best thing you'll see today

In need of cheering up? Look no further than this amazing cover of Korn's Here To Stay, that has a six-year-old singer stealing the spotlight.

The awesome cover was put together by The O'Keefe Music Foundation, a nonprofit music organisation that offers free music lessons, camps, recording sessions and music videos to young musicians around the world.

The young group deliver a killer, G-rated rendition of Korn's hit song from their 2002 album Untouchables, but it's singer Michael Dalhover III who really steals the show. Michael's parents are big Korn fans, and have taken him to their concerts – which maybe explains exactly why he nails it. All we can say is, watch out Jonathan Davis...

Michael is joined by bassist Sebastian Stephens (age 9), guitarists Sam Ruether (age 14) and Dominic Donile (age 15), and drummer Nick Peacock (age 18), who all smash it. Watch the cover below to see for yourselves.