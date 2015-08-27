This Oceanic Feeling debut Put Down The Gun

This Oceanic Feeling have premiered their lyric video for Put Down The Gun via Prog.

It’s taken from the band’s debut album Universal Mind, released last month.

The trio were formed after Chris Braide and Ash Soan, who’d been members of The Producers with Trevor Horn, wanted to work together again and brought in Lee Pomeroy.

Braide has described the band’s material as “glossy pop with good production,” adding: “There are references to things like Yes’ 90125, these big shiny pop records. We were all influenced by that and wanted to make our own.”

Universal Mind is available now via Cherry Red and Amazon.

Tracklist

01. Lie Detector 02. Put Down The Gun 03. Radio 04. Logotherapy 05. Universal Mind 06. Intensive Care 07. Wake Up 08. I Play Debussy 09. Johnny Tragic 10. Karma Camera 11. Season Of Light 12. Finale

