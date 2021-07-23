This mash-up of System Of A Down's Aerials with Gangsta's Paradise will blow your mind

System Of A Down's Aerials is one of those songs so great that it can't really be improved. With its menacing guitars and apocalyptic chorus, it's arguably one of the Armenian nu-metallers' best. So then, why does this mash-up between the said 2002 hit single and Coolio's Gangsta's Paradise work so damn well?

Well, we're not entirely sure, but let's not waste time asking questions that only the Metal Gods themselves can answer.

Responsible for the genius blend is the self-proclaimed 'mash-up weirdo' William Maranci, who has a pool of 'cursed' mash-ups just waiting to be explored. Some of which include Blink 182's All The Small Things mixed with David Bowie's Space Oddity, Muse's Supermassive Black Hole with Flo Rida's Low, and Daft Punk's Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger with Slipknot's Psychosocial.

Titled Gangsta's Aerials, the track starts off with the Gangsta's Paradise introductory chorale build-up, and is soon joined by the previously-mentioned gallops. Then, the track grows into a flawless union between Aerials' dramatic verse and Coolio's rapping, melding perfectly through each following section for the entire three and a half minutes. Honestly, it's *chef's kiss*. Nice onel, Maranci.

Listen to the mash-up below: