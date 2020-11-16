This is Metallica’s Disposable Heroes as you’ve never heard it before

Metallica played a genuinely epic livestream gig this weekend. Recorded live at their HQ in Northern California, the 14-song show began was split between acoustic and electric sets.

While the former featured unplugged versions of Creeping Death, Blackened and Hardwired… To Self-Destruct track Now That We're Dead (never played acoustically before), it was the plugged-in half of the show that threw up the biggest surprises.

As well as a cover of The Animals’ House Of The Rising Sun and a rare airing for Load track Wasting My Hate, it also saw Metallica blasting through a completely reworked version of Master Of Puppets track Disposable Heroes fitted it out with a completely different riff and rhythm.

If you're anything like us, you thought, “Hang on, what’s this song? It sounds kind of familiar?' before the penny dropped. We liked it a lot - if only because we've heard the original version so many times that we hum it in our sleep – but some Metall-fans haaven't been so keen on the overhaul.

Check out the song and make up your own mind.