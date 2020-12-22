This death metal cover of Wham!’s Last Christmas will kickstart your cold black heart

It’s Christmas week, and what could be more heart-warming and uplifting at this ‘most wonderful time of the year’ than an extreme metal band covering a festive standard purely for shits and giggles? Nothing, that’s what.

Step forward then, Fort Collins, Colorado‘s Allegaeon who’ve risen manfully to the task, recruiting Metal Blade Records labelmates Travis Ryan of Cattle Decapitation and Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder to help give Wham! classic Last Christmas a savage seasonal overhaul, thereby improving it no end.



“After the year we’ve all had, what better way to bring some holiday cheer than to listen to some death metal Wham!,” the band say. “Put on your favorite sweater, curl up next to the fire with a gallon of egg nog, and enjoy our take on Last Christmas. Stay safe this holiday season.”



Lovely sentiments. Enjoy…