This 30th anniversary update of Wherever I May Roam is being hailed as the best Metallica cover ever

A talented musician with a gift for reimagining popular songs in a variety of alternate genre styles, New Yorker Anthony Vincent became a YouTube superstar when video after video on his Ten Second Songs channel went viral: in March this year, the 33-year-old rebranded the channel under his own name to avoid being pigeonholed simply as that guy, and retained an impressive 3.48 million subscribers as he moves on with his career.



Vinent recently joined forces with fellow YouTube musicians Steve Terreberry, Rudy Ayoub, Hiram, Gigi Zimmer and wienerdrums to record a new version of Metallica’s Wherever I May Roam, one of the mega-hits on the quartet’s phenomenal self-titled fifth album, and some online commentators are hailing it as “the best Metallica cover EVER”.

Now, admittedly, one of the people making this bold claim might be Vincent himself, given his description of the song on his channel, but still...



As always, we advise checking it out for yourself and making your own mind up.

Meanwhile, the real Metallica have announced a 2022 European tour. The Return Of The European Summer Vacation tour sees the San Francisco quartet playing seven dates in mainland Europe in June and July 2022, from a trip to Lars Ulrich’s beloved Denamrk for Copenhagen’s Copenhell festival on June 15, 2022, through to NOS Alive in Lisbon on July 8.