This 1950s Doo Wop version of AC/DC’s Highway To Hell is a heavenly treat

Sometimes it can feel like there’s nothing new under the sun, that every song has already been sung, every story already told, every experience already lived. And then you stumble across a delightful Doo Wop version of AC/DC’s Highway To Hell on YouTube, and you realise that life can still throw up wonderful surprises.

The work of Robyn Adele Anderson, this smooth, sassy rendition of Bon Scott’s fire-breathing hymn to hedonism and debauchery is rather lovely, and makes us want to dress up in posh clobber, sip stupidly expensive cocktails and tap our toes appreciatively until we fall over, which is surely what Bon would have wanted.

And if this charming cover floats your boat, why not check out Ms Anderson’s 1940s swing cover of Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song, her New Orleans jazz take on AC/DC’s Back In Black, or perhaps her nightclub jazz version of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid? Or there’s a swing version of Korn’s Freak On A Leash, which we’ve featured previously on the site, if you’re seeking something more contemporary.



Niiiiiiiice.