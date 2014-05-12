Things get dark on the Metal Hammer Radio Show with Burzum and Sabbath

Everything takes a turn for evil in tonight's very gloomy and hellish instalment of the Metal Hammer Radio Show.

Light the candles, draw the pentagrams and sacrifice the goats – tonight we’re going into the darkest depths of heavy metal with the debut album of the Norwegian black metal legends Burzum. And they’ll be joined by some of the most malevolent bands in metal including Behemoth, Bloody Hammers, Black Sabbath, The Devil’s Blood, Blood Ceremony and Sabbath Assembly.

And tonight we’ll be keeping the theme of darkness and all things horrid in mind as we investigate the world of the paranormal and ask: what have you seen or experienced that has unnerved or terrified you and you can’t explain?

We once survived the turmoil of seeing a shadow AND hearing a noise. Derek Acorah hasn’t got shit on us.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.