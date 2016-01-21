Things Get Better for Monster Truck

Monster Truck have unveiled Things Get Better, a track from their forthcoming Sittin’ Heavy album, the follow-up to 2013’s Furiosity. “The song is about the current state of the world,” says singer Jon Harvey. “In all ways. There will be no future without radical change. But I’m just a guy in a band. Maybe Bono can help…”

“We were attempting to add a new twist on our normal rock sound with the addition of the piano,” says guitarist Jeremy Widerman. ”We then decided to juxtapose that with a fuzz guitar, much in the same way this song contrasts a bleak future with optimism to overcome. It’s a message of hope in the face of real adversity that seems to be around every corner these days. Not just a reminder to take nothing for granted but also to be aware that through struggle and perseverance comes triumph.”

The band recently released a promo video for Don’t Tell Me How To Live, and have a short European tour lined up for March and April. Sittin’ Heavy is released on February 19, and is available to pre-order now.