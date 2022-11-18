Thin Lizzy's classic Live And Dangerous gets mammoth multi-disc expansion

Thin Lizzy's iconic 1978 live album Live And Dangerous is to receive a multi-disc overhaul to celebrate the 45th anniversary of its release. The new, eight-disc set will be released on January 20 next year, and is available to pre-order now (opens in new tab).
The new version will feature the original album – compiled from recordings made at London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1976 and from a King Biscuit Flower Hour radio concert recorded at the Tower Theater in Philadelphia the following year – alongside six other shows recorded for prospective inclusion on Live And Dangerous. Full tracklist below.
While debate has raged long and hard about how much of the album was actually recorded live – producer Tony Visconti famously claimed that 75% of Live And Dangerous was recreated after the fact in the studio, while a former Lizzy manager has said it was 75% live – no amount of post-event tinkering can reduce the impact of an album regularly ranked as one of the greatest live albums of all time (it's at number two in our own list, just behind Deep Purple's Made In Japan).
"The super deluxe edition of Live And Dangerous finally puts to bed the myth that the album was extensively overdubbed in the studio," says the band's label, "and proves that Thin Lizzy was not only at the top of their game night after night but was one of the best live bands of the 1970s."
The new package also includes sleeve notes and new interviews courtesy of Classic Rock writer Mark Blake, plus a booklet filled with rare photos and memorabilia.
Thin Lizzy: Live And Dangerous 45th Anniversary tracklist
Disc one: Live And Dangerous
Jailbreak
Emerald
Southbound
Rosalie
Dancing In the Moonlight
Massacre
Still In Love with You
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Cowboy Song
The Boys Are Back in Town
Don't Believe a Word
Warriors
Are You Ready?
Suicide
Sha La La
Baby Drives Me Crazy
The Rocker
Disc Two: Hammersmith Odeon 14th November 1976
Jailbreak
Massacre
Emerald
Johnny
It's Only Money
Still In Love with You
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed
The Boys Are Back in Town
Rosalie / Cowgirl's Song
Suicide
Warriors
Sha La La
Baby Drives Me Crazy
Disc three: Hammersmith Odeon 15th November 1976
Jailbreak
Massacre
Emerald
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed
The Boys Are Back in Town
Rosalie / Cowgirl's Song
Suicide
Warriors
Sha La La
Baby Drives Me Crazy
Me And The Boys
The Rocker
Disc four: Hammersmith Odeon 16th November 1976
Jailbreak
Massacre
Emerald
Johnny
It's Only Money
Still In Love with You
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed
The Boys Are Back in Town
Rosalie / Cowgirl's Song
Suicide
Warriors
Sha La La
Baby Drives Me Crazy
Me And The Boys
The Rocker
Disc five: Philadelphia Tower 20th October 1977
Soldier Of Fortune
Jailbreak
Johnny
Warrior
Dancing In the Moonlight
Massacre
Still In Love with You
Cowboy Song
The Boys Are Back in Town
Opium Trail
Don't Believe a Word
Emerald
Bad Reputation
Baby Drives Me Crazy
Me And The Boys
Disc six: Philadelphia Tower 21st October 1977
Soldier Of Fortune
Jailbreak
Johnny
Warriors
Dancing In the Moonlight
Massacre
Still In Love With You
Cowboy Song
The Boys Are Back In Town
Opium Trail
Don't Believe A Word
Emerald
Bad Reputation
Baby Drives Me Crazy
Me And The Boys
The Rocker
Disc seven: Seneca College Fieldhouse, Toronto 28th October 1977
Soldier Of Fortune
Jailbreak
Emerald
Dancing In the Moonlight
Massacre
Still In Love with You
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Warriors
Opium Trail
Cowboy Song
The Boys Are Back in Town
Don't Believe a Word
Bad Reputation
Are You Ready?
Me And The Boys
Baby Drives Me Crazy
Disc eight: Rainbow Theatre, London 29th March 1978
Jailbreak
Emerald
Southbound
Rosalie
Dancing In the Moonlight
Massacre
Still In Love with You
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Don't Believe a Word
Warriors
Cowboy Song
The Boys Are Back in Town
Suicide
Are You Ready?
Sha La La
Baby Drives Me Crazy
Me and The Boys
The Rocker