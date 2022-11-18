Thin Lizzy's classic Live And Dangerous gets mammoth multi-disc expansion

Thin Lizzy's iconic 1978 live album Live And Dangerous is to receive a multi-disc overhaul to celebrate the 45th anniversary of its release. The new, eight-disc set will be released on January 20 next year, and is available to pre-order now (opens in new tab).

The new version will feature the original album – compiled from recordings made at London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1976 and from a King Biscuit Flower Hour radio concert recorded at the Tower Theater in Philadelphia the following year – alongside six other shows recorded for prospective inclusion on Live And Dangerous. Full tracklist below.

While debate has raged long and hard about how much of the album was actually recorded live – producer Tony Visconti famously claimed that 75% of Live And Dangerous was recreated after the fact in the studio, while a former Lizzy manager has said it was 75% live – no amount of post-event tinkering can reduce the impact of an album regularly ranked as one of the greatest live albums of all time (it's at number two in our own list, just behind Deep Purple's Made In Japan).

"The super deluxe edition of Live And Dangerous finally puts to bed the myth that the album was extensively overdubbed in the studio," says the band's label, "and proves that Thin Lizzy was not only at the top of their game night after night but was one of the best live bands of the 1970s."

The new package also includes sleeve notes and new interviews courtesy of Classic Rock writer Mark Blake, plus a booklet filled with rare photos and memorabilia.

Thin Lizzy: Live And Dangerous 45th Anniversary tracklist

Disc one: Live And Dangerous

Jailbreak

Emerald

Southbound

Rosalie

Dancing In the Moonlight

Massacre

Still In Love with You

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed

Cowboy Song

The Boys Are Back in Town

Don't Believe a Word

Warriors

Are You Ready?

Suicide

Sha La La

Baby Drives Me Crazy

The Rocker

Disc Two: Hammersmith Odeon 14th November 1976

Jailbreak

Massacre

Emerald

Johnny

It's Only Money

Still In Love with You

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed

The Boys Are Back in Town

Rosalie / Cowgirl's Song

Suicide

Warriors

Sha La La

Baby Drives Me Crazy

Disc three: Hammersmith Odeon 15th November 1976

Jailbreak

Massacre

Emerald

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed

The Boys Are Back in Town

Rosalie / Cowgirl's Song

Suicide

Warriors

Sha La La

Baby Drives Me Crazy

Me And The Boys

The Rocker

Disc four: Hammersmith Odeon 16th November 1976

Jailbreak

Massacre

Emerald

Johnny

It's Only Money

Still In Love with You

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed

The Boys Are Back in Town

Rosalie / Cowgirl's Song

Suicide

Warriors

Sha La La

Baby Drives Me Crazy

Me And The Boys

The Rocker

Disc five: Philadelphia Tower 20th October 1977

Soldier Of Fortune

Jailbreak

Johnny

Warrior

Dancing In the Moonlight

Massacre

Still In Love with You

Cowboy Song

The Boys Are Back in Town

Opium Trail

Don't Believe a Word

Emerald

Bad Reputation

Baby Drives Me Crazy

Me And The Boys

Disc six: Philadelphia Tower 21st October 1977

Soldier Of Fortune

Jailbreak

Johnny

Warriors

Dancing In the Moonlight

Massacre

Still In Love With You

Cowboy Song

The Boys Are Back In Town

Opium Trail

Don't Believe A Word

Emerald

Bad Reputation

Baby Drives Me Crazy

Me And The Boys

The Rocker

Disc seven: Seneca College Fieldhouse, Toronto 28th October 1977

Soldier Of Fortune

Jailbreak

Emerald

Dancing In the Moonlight

Massacre

Still In Love with You

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed

Warriors

Opium Trail

Cowboy Song

The Boys Are Back in Town

Don't Believe a Word

Bad Reputation

Are You Ready?

Me And The Boys

Baby Drives Me Crazy

Disc eight: Rainbow Theatre, London 29th March 1978

Jailbreak

Emerald

Southbound

Rosalie

Dancing In the Moonlight

Massacre

Still In Love with You

Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed

Don't Believe a Word

Warriors

Cowboy Song

The Boys Are Back in Town

Suicide

Are You Ready?

Sha La La

Baby Drives Me Crazy

Me and The Boys

The Rocker