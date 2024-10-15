“They knew, if they wanted to create something new, they needed to slow down”: Blind Channel name the 2020s metal sensation that inspired their upcoming hiatus

Blind Channel have revealed new details about their upcoming hiatus.

Talking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the Finnish nu metal band, who found international success after performing their single Dark Side at Eurovision 2021, explain that the temporary split was inspired by German party-metal duo Electric Callboy.

Electric Callboy became a sensation after the release of 2022 album Tekkno and have collaborated with such giants as Babymetal since then. As Blind Channel co-vocalist Joel Hokka tells Hammer, the two bands are signed to Century Media Records and share the same A&R. It was the record label and that A&R, as well as management, who suggested the Finns take a break.

“They used Electric Callboy as an example, who have the same A&R as us,” Hokka explains. “He knows what happens when you hit burnout: it can be the end of your career. Before that band made it really big with [2022 album] Tekkno, they had this two-year break from shows. They knew that, if they wanted to find themselves as artists and create something new, they needed to slow down and step back into the shadows.”

In addition, co-singer Niko Moilanen tells Hammer that Blind Channel aren’t sure when their impending hiatus will end. “We all have our own guesses,” he says. “If we knew, it’d be part of the plan. And we’re trying to get rid of the plan and follow our hearts.”

Blind Channel placed sixth in Eurovision three years ago and have been incredibly active since, touring regularly while releasing two albums: Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous (2022) and Exit Emotion (2024).

Last week, along with their split, the band announced that their post-Eurovision career will be the focus of an upcoming documentary series. Blind Channel: After Dark Side will be broadcast on Yle Areena, the streaming service of Finland’s national broadcaster, from December 16.

Blind Channel will tour for the rest of 2024 before taking their time away. They’re currently supporting goth metal stars Lacuna Coil in Europe and will headline a tour of Scandinavia from November to December. See details here.