These classic album covers made of felt are the cutest things on the internet today

We love a bit of darkness and doom just as much as the next website, but sometimes, just sometimes, our cold, black hearts crave something wholesome, cute and pure. And we’re firmly of the opinion that we’re not going to find anything on the internet today more uplifting and heart-warming than French fashion designer and artist Elsa Kuhn’s adorable recreations of classic album sleeves rendered in felt.

Kuhn’s In Felt We Trust project is crafting done right, an utterly charming selection of iconic album sleeves rendered anew with felt and thread.

“I have always been passionate about music and like many passionate people, there’s always a time when you feel like finding a way to express it and communicate it,” Kuhn recently told the 12 Songs Project website. “Some start bands, some become music critics — I decided to use my needles and threads!”

Here is just a selection of Elsa’s wonderful work. To find out more, we heartily recommend a visit to the In Felt We Trust website.

(Image credit: Bruce Springsteen - Born In The USA (1984))

(Image credit: Faith No More - Angel Dust (1992))

(Image credit: Fugazi - In On The Killtaker (1993))

(Image credit: Pink Floyd - Atom Heart Mother (1970))

(Image credit: Pixies - Dolittle (1989))

(Image credit: Guns N’ Roses - Appetite For Destruction (1987))

(Image credit: Sonic Youth - Dirty (1992))

(Image credit: David Bowie - Low (1977))

(Image credit: PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love (1995))

(Image credit: The Velvet Underground & Nico - The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967))

(Image credit: The Jesus And Mary Chain - Psychocandy (1985))