Trending

These classic album covers made of felt are the cutest things on the internet today

By

Elsa Kuhn’s adorable felt album covers just stole our cold, black hearts

Felt Rock
(Image credit: Elsa Kuhn / InFeltWeTrust.com)

We love a bit of darkness and doom just as much as the next website, but sometimes, just sometimes, our cold, black hearts crave something wholesome, cute and pure. And we’re firmly of the opinion that we’re not going to find anything on the internet today more uplifting and heart-warming than French fashion designer and artist Elsa Kuhn’s adorable recreations of classic album sleeves rendered in felt. 

Kuhn’s In Felt We Trust project is crafting done right, an utterly charming selection of iconic album sleeves rendered anew with felt and thread. 

“I have always been passionate about music and like many passionate people, there’s always a time when you feel like finding a way to express it and communicate it,” Kuhn recently told the 12 Songs Project website. “Some start bands, some become music critics — I decided to use my needles and threads!”

Here is just a selection of Elsa’s wonderful work. To find out more, we heartily recommend a visit to the In Felt We Trust website.

Felt Bruce

(Image credit: Bruce Springsteen - Born In The USA (1984))

Felt FNM

(Image credit: Faith No More - Angel Dust (1992))

Felt Fugazi

(Image credit: Fugazi - In On The Killtaker (1993))

Felt Floyd

(Image credit: Pink Floyd - Atom Heart Mother (1970))

Felt Pixies

(Image credit: Pixies - Dolittle (1989))

Felt Gunners

(Image credit: Guns N’ Roses - Appetite For Destruction (1987))

Felt SY

(Image credit: Sonic Youth - Dirty (1992))

Felt Bowie

(Image credit: David Bowie - Low (1977))

Felt PJ

(Image credit: PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love (1995))

Felt Velvets

(Image credit: The Velvet Underground & Nico - The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967))

Felt JAMC

(Image credit: The Jesus And Mary Chain - Psychocandy (1985))

Felt BK

(Image credit: Bikini Kill - The Singles (1998))