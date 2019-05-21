It’s been revealed today that there’s an official ZZ Top rock musical in the works.

It’s titled Sharp Dressed Man and will include the trio’s hits including Legs, La Grange, Gimme All Your Lovin’ and Cheap Sunglasses, and is expected to make its debut in Las Vegas in 2020.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard will serve as executive producers on the show, which is described as “an outrageous, bawdy musical romp about a Lone Star auto mechanic who becomes a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing hearts – and car parts – with the help of his merry band of beer drinkers and hell-raisers.”

Sharp Dressed Man is being developed by Caesars Entertainment’s team led by Michael Gruber and Jason Gastwirth along with lead producers Carl Stubner and Prem Akkaraju.

Gibbons says: “We’re excited about this fantastic project and look forward to hearing our music in a new innovative context. Fans have often told us that we’ve provided the soundtrack to their lives, and this is very much in line with that kind of enthusiastic thinking.”

Stubner, ZZ Top’s manager and executive producer of the documentary ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas, adds: “I know first-hand that ZZ Top is an enduring phenomenon; they’re now about to celebrate 50 years of rocking audiences around he world.

“The show that Prem, Michael, Jason and I envision will utilise the band’s music and tremendous energy for audiences in a new immersive realm.

“This, just like ZZ Top, is all about having a good time at a great party and telling fun stories through their music.”

ZZ Top are currently gearing up for their European tour, which will get under way in Helsinki on June 4. They’ll then head back across the Atlantic in August for further shows in the US.