There's an official, authorised Enter Shikari biography coming next month

Enter Shikari will release an official, authorised biography of their story so far on October 26.



Written by Kerrang! Editor Luke Morton and published by Faber Music, Standing Like Statues promises to be the definitive history of the St. Albans band, written in collaboration with the four band members and key members of their supporting team.

“It’s such a joy to now have our story thus far recorded forever,” says frontman Rou Reynolds. “Luke has done an incredible job of making sense of a band that’s not so easy to make sense of. Almost everything about this band is convoluted, unconventional or contradictory, but Luke has hacked his way through this jungle and created a clear – and, most importantly – entertaining path! He’s been there since pretty much the very beginning, and it’s an honour to have someone so passionate, adroit and empathetic tell our story up to this point, just as we’re taking our first tentative steps into ‘the next era’ of Enter Shikari."

We’re excited to announce the @fabermusicpublishing publication of ‘Standing Like Statues’, the Authorised Biography of Enter Shikari written by Luke Morton, out October 26th. Includes extensive exclusive interviews with the full band and team, and never-before-seen photos. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/dL9xlWNXaeSeptember 7, 2022 See more

Around the book's publication date, Enter Shikari and Luke Morton will be in conversation with DJ and podcaster Sophie K at three live events at Rough Trade stores.

Get the inside information on the memoir at:

Oct 26: London Rough Trade Eat

Oct 31: Nottingham Rough Trade

Nov 1: Bristol Rough Trade



The book is available to pre-order. (opens in new tab)