“There’s always a lingering chance that we’re going to get back together," says Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty

Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty says there is always a "lingering chance" of the band reuniting.

The Washington DC post-hardcore heroes have been on an indefinite hiatus since 2003. And in the more than 20 years since, rumours of a reunion have repeatedly cropped up.

Now drummer Canty has admitted in a new interview that if it was up to him, he, Ian Mackaye, Guy Picciotto and Joe Lally would be reunited under the Fugazi banner.

He tells White Lake Productions: "There’s always a lingering chance that we’re going to get back together. It becomes less and less likely, but there were times throughout the last 22 years that we have gotten together and played for sometimes a week at a time. And we always see each other in town and we’re always working on other reissue projects.

"I mean, we’re just in each other’s lives a lot so it’s not up to me whether we get the band back together. If it was up to me, we’d be out there playing. But it’s not that easy."

Canty's thoughts on a reunion come five years after bassist Lally told Louder he wouldn't rule it out either.

Lally said: “You never want to say never about anything. Because how can you say that about the future?"

In the same interview, Canty added: "If we got back together it would have to be from the spirit of creativity. You can’t put an inherently creative group back together and then not have the creative element."

Fugazi's hiatus began in 2003 following a UK tour.