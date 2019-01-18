The Wildhearts are back with their first album in 10 years

The Wildhearts have revealed that they’ll release their first studio album in 10 years this spring.

The follow-up to 2009’s ¡Chutzpah! is titled Renaissance Men – and it’s set to arrive on May 3.

And, to mark the announcement, it’s been revealed that the classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny will head out on the road for an eight-date UK tour to coincide with the record.

CJ says: “Well fuck me – it's only been 10 years since our last release and we have a monster album on its way. Danny is back in the band and we hit the road in May, playing new tunes and all the old hits.

“Can't wait and I know the boys are super bloody excited for this!”

The tour will get under way at Manchester’s Academy 2 on May 3 and wrap up at Newcastle’s Riverside on May 12.

Album pre-orders are currently available exclusively through The Wildhearts online store, with the cover art and final tracklist to be revealed in due course.

The Wildhearts Renaissance Men UK tour

May 03: Manchester Academy 2

May 04: Edinburgh Liquid Room

May 06: Cardiff Tramshed

May 07: Bristol SWX

May 09: London Brixton Electric

May 10: Norwich Waterfront

May 11: Leeds Stylus

May 12: Newcastle Riverside