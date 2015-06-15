Daltrey’s doubts over Glasto show

The Who guitarist Pete Townshend says bandmate Roger Daltrey had to think hard when they were invited to play this year’s Glastonbury festival.

The 71-year-old singer was concerned about the time between European shows, because he needs to take longer breaks between performances.

Townshend tells the Belfast Telegraph: “I don’t think it was an immediate ‘yes’ from Roger.

“I don’t really give a shit either way, but I think Roger was a little worried that we already had three shows in Europe lined up, and they were close together. Roger’s been needing quite long periods of days off between shows.”

He adds: “There was doubt because it’s so high-profile and it’s televised. So if you goof, you goof big time.”

But Daltrey agreed after the Who adjusted their schedule. “We’re playing great,” says Townshend. “So once he gave us the green light, we were good to go.”

The band’s current tour could be their last – but the guitarist doesn’t plan on retiring afterwards. “My mind is sharp and I love what I’m doing,” he reports.

“My friend Peter Blake in an interview said he wasn’t going to retire from painting, but he was going to retire from painting for money. I kind of take a leaf out of that book.”

Townshend last week slammed UK chart bosses after his orchestral version of Quadrophenia was barred from appearing in the classical listings. He’ll perform the album live at London’s Royal Albert Hall on July 5. The Who continue their 50th anniversary world tour with a European leg before returning to the US:

Jun 21: Belfast Oddysey Arena

Jun 23: Dublin 3Arena

Jun 26: British Summer Time, UK

Jun 28: Glastonbury, UK

Jun 30: Paris Le Zenith. France

Jul 02: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands