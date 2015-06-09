Townshend’s fury at classical chart snub

The Who guitarist Pete Townshend has lashed out after hearing that his orchestral remake of Quadrophenia has been banned from appearing in the classical album charts.

He says he can live with being thought of as a “rock dinosaur” – but he’s furious on behalf of the “young, creative and brilliant” artists who’ll miss out on attention after the record was ruled ineligible.

Classic Quadrophenia, based on the Who’s 1973 release, features orchestrations by Rachel Fuller and vocals by Alfie Boe. It was launched this week.

Townshend says via Facebook: “Classic Quadrophenia is not allowed in the UK classical charts? Musical snobbery in the classical elite still alive and kicking then. Fuck ’em.”

He adds: “There’s a huge team behind this, rooted in the practical world of recorded classical music, who deserve better than this petty slap-down. I know I’m a rock dinosaur and I’m happy to be one, but the team behind Classic Quadrophenia are all young, creative and brilliant.”

Townshend will perform the album at London’s Royal Albert Hall on July 5. The Who are considering making one final album before retiring. They continue their 50th anniversary world tour, including three UK shows in June and July:

Jun 21: Belfast Oddysey Arena

Jun 23: Dublin 3Arena

Jun 26: British Summer Time, UK

Jun 28: Glastonbury, UK

Jun 30: Paris Le Zenith. France

Jul 02: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands