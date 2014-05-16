The Who reunite with Jones

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who will reunite with former drummer Kenney Jones for a cancer charity show next month.

Jones – who replaced Keith Moon after his death in 1978 and remained behind the kit for a decade – is helping raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK, the organisation which offered him help while he fought the disease last year.

They’ll appear at his event, called Rock’n’Horsepower, at Hurtwood Park Polo Club in Ewhurst Green, Surrey on June 14. Mike Rutherford, John Lodge and Procol Harum are also on the bill.

Jones says: “I’m really pleased to hear my friends and former bandmates Roger and Pete will be joining me on stage. The lineup is looking amazing – I hope you can all join us.”

The keen polo player underwent cancer treatment earlier this year after being diagnosed in the summer of 2013. He recently explained: “Prostate Cancer UK has been a huge support in my diagnoses and recovery. One in eight men are affected – it’s time to fight back.”

Singer Daltrey released an album with terminal cancer sufferer Wilko Johnson earlier this year. He’s vowed to make a second record if Johnson recovers enough from his recent surgery.