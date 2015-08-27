The Who Hyde Park gig set for silver screen

The Who’s set at this year’s British Summer Time festival in London will be released in cinemas worldwide later this year.

Titled The Who: Live In Hyde Park, it was filmed as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations and will hit the silver screen on October 7 for a limited time.

The live performance will be interspersed with interviews with mainmen Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, along with clips featuring Iggy Pop, Robert Plant, Johnny Marr and more.

For more details, visit the film’s official website.

The Who headlined Glastonbury in June, with Townshend describing it as one of their worst-ever shows. One of the band’s senior roadies later said someone had sabotaged the “carefully-tested audio connections” for the group’s gear.

The band are considering making one final album before retiring and continue their world tour next month across North America.