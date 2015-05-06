The Who headline Glastonbury

The Who have been confirmed as headliners for this summer’s Glastonbury festival.

The veteran rockers will bring the curtain down on the Worthy Farm event as they headline on Sunday, June 28 – eight years after their first appearance at the festival.

Frontman Roger Daltrey says: “It’s great to be ending this part of a 50-year career at the most prestigious and respected music festival in the world. We’ll do our best to close this year’s event with a bang, unless of course the fireworks get wet.”

The Who join already announced headliners Foo Fighters, who play on the Friday night. Glastonbury 2015 has already sold out.

Daltrey and co are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a world tour called The Who Hits 50. A few day before the Glasto show, the band will perform at London’s Hyde Park on June 26 as part of 2015’s British Summer Time festival.

Last year they released new track Be Lucky and said a final album could also be in the works.