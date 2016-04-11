Trending

The Who bluegrass opry comes to UK

By News  

Bluegrass band The Hillbenders bring their version of The Who’s Tommy to the UK in July

The Hillbenders
Bluegrass band The Hillbenders will bring their acclaimed version of The Who’s rock opera Tommy to the UK in July.

They’ll deliver five performances of Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry, after having met mastermind Pete Townshend in Nashville last year.

The 75-minute show reproduces the 45-year-old original album in full, featuring what’s described as “a perfect mix of virtuoso musicianship and rock star vocals.”

Hillbenders’ mandolinist Nolan Lawrence says: “We wanted to pair bluegrass with the other music we grew up with – rock’n’roll.”

The album version of their work is on sale now via Compass Records. Find out more.

The Hillbenders present The Who’s Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry UK dates

Jul 15: Bristol Americana Weekend
Jul 17: Larmer Tree festival
Jul 20: Milton Keynes International festival
Jul 21: London Union Chapel
Jul 23: Gateshead SummerTyne festival