The White Buffalo launches new song full of 'balls and swagger'

The White Buffalo, aka singer-songwriter Jake Smith, has released Madam’s Soft, Madam’s Sweet, a track from his upcoming sixth album Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights. The album is the follow-up to 2015’s Love & The Death of Damnation.

The song starts off with just guitar and voice, and builds slowly, adding drama and tension as it progresses, before climaxing with a cathartic howl.

“It’s about losing yourself in sin after a breakup,” says Smith. “This song has more balls and swagger than anything I’ve ever done. The bridge goes into a post punk, almost Joy Division change ending with a demonic scream: ‘Money and lust and your mind gets blown.’”

Recently, The White Buffalo talked about the new album with AXS. “It’s an expansion of sounds,” he says. “I definitely went through different musical landscapes and characters. As far as the attitude of the album - it has a little more swagger, a little more rock, a little more urgency than in the past.”

Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights is released on October 13, and can be pre-ordered now. The White Buffalo starts a US tour next month, before coming to the UK for a series of dates next April.

Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights Track Listing

Hide and Seek Avalon Robbery The Observatory Madam’s Soft, Madam’s Sweet Nightstalker Blues If I Lost My Eyes Border Town/Bury Me in Baja The Heart and Soul of the Night I Am the Moon

Tour Dates

Friday, November 10, 2017 at 9:00PM Top Hat Lounge Missoula, United States Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 9:00PM Pub Station Billings, United States Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 9:00PM Eagles Bozeman, United States Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 8:00PM Neurolux Lounge Boise, United States Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 8:00PM The Depot Salt Lake City, United States Friday, November 17, 2017 at 4:00AM Belly Up Aspen Aspen, United States Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 7:00PM Oskar Blues 15th CANiversary Celebration Longmont, United States Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 7:00PM The Bridge at Sante Fe Brewing Santa Fe, United States Friday, December 1, 2017 at 8:00PM Cedar Cultural Center Minneapolis, United States Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 9:00PM Bottom Lounge Chicago, United States Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 8:00PM High Noon Saloon Madison, United States Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 8:00PM The Grog Shop Cleveland, United States Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:00PM The Shelter Detroit, United States Friday, December 8, 2017 at 7:00PM Aura Portland, United States Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 8:00PM Showcase Lounge South Burlington, United States Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 8:00PM Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn, United States Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 7:00PM The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia, United States Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 7:00PM 9:30 Club Washington, United States Friday, December 15, 2017 at 7:00PM Paradise Rock Club Boston, United States Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 9:00PM Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, United States Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PM The Observatory North Park San Diego, United States Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PM The Observatory Santa Ana, United States Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PM The Catalyst Santa Cruz, United States Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PM The Fillmore San Francisco, United States Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Hi-Fi Music Hall Eugene, United States Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Wonder Ballroom Portland, United States Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 8:30PM The Crocodile Seattle, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:30PM The Loft Atlanta, United States Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 9:00PM The Grey Eagle Asheville, United States Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Visulite Theatre Charlotte, United States Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 9:00PM Zanzabar Louisville, United States Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 8:00PM Mercy Lounge Nashville, United States Friday, February 16, 2018 at 9:00PM The Hi Tone Cafe Memphis, United States Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM The Parish Room at House Of Blues New Orleans, United States Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues - Bronze Peacock Houston, United States Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM The Parish Austin, United States Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Club Dada Dallas, United States Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Club Congress Tucson, United States Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 RITZ Manchester, United Kingdom Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 ABC Glasgow, United Kingdom Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Institute Birmingham, United Kingdom Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Oxford, United Kingdom Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Bristol, United Kingdom Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Forum London, United Kingdom Monday, April 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Gloria Cologne, Germany Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Uebel & Gefaehrlich Hamburg, Germany Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Huxleys Berlin, Germany

