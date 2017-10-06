The White Buffalo launches new song full of 'balls and swagger'

The White Buffalo, aka singer-songwriter Jake Smith, has released Madam’s Soft, Madam’s Sweet, a track from his upcoming sixth album Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights. The album is the follow-up to 2015’s Love & The Death of Damnation.
The song starts off with just guitar and voice, and builds slowly, adding drama and tension as it progresses, before climaxing with a cathartic howl.
“It’s about losing yourself in sin after a breakup,” says Smith. “This song has more balls and swagger than anything I’ve ever done. The bridge goes into a post punk, almost Joy Division change ending with a demonic scream: ‘Money and lust and your mind gets blown.’”
Recently, The White Buffalo talked about the new album with AXS. “It’s an expansion of sounds,” he says. “I definitely went through different musical landscapes and characters. As far as the attitude of the album - it has a little more swagger, a little more rock, a little more urgency than in the past.”
Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights is released on October 13, and can be pre-ordered now. The White Buffalo starts a US tour next month, before coming to the UK for a series of dates next April.
- Listen to alternative takes on two Queen classics
- The White Buffalo: songs of love, murder, booze and violence
- The Top 11 Best Songs About Motorbikes
- Listen to rare Rolling Stones track Come On
Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights Track Listing
- Hide and Seek
- Avalon
- Robbery
- The Observatory
- Madam’s Soft, Madam’s Sweet
- Nightstalker Blues
- If I Lost My Eyes
- Border Town/Bury Me in Baja
- The Heart and Soul of the Night
- I Am the Moon
Tour Dates
|Friday, November 10, 2017 at 9:00PM
|Top Hat Lounge
|Missoula, United States
|Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 9:00PM
|Pub Station
|Billings, United States
|Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 9:00PM
|Eagles
|Bozeman, United States
|Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 8:00PM
|Neurolux Lounge
|Boise, United States
|Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 8:00PM
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Friday, November 17, 2017 at 4:00AM
|Belly Up Aspen
|Aspen, United States
|Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Oskar Blues 15th CANiversary Celebration
|Longmont, United States
|Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Bridge at Sante Fe Brewing
|Santa Fe, United States
|Friday, December 1, 2017 at 8:00PM
|Cedar Cultural Center
|Minneapolis, United States
|Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 9:00PM
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, United States
|Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 8:00PM
|High Noon Saloon
|Madison, United States
|Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 8:00PM
|The Grog Shop
|Cleveland, United States
|Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Shelter
|Detroit, United States
|Friday, December 8, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Aura
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 8:00PM
|Showcase Lounge
|South Burlington, United States
|Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 8:00PM
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Brooklyn, United States
|Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Foundry at The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, United States
|Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 7:00PM
|9:30 Club
|Washington, United States
|Friday, December 15, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, United States
|Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 9:00PM
|Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, United States
|Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, United States
|Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, United States
|Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, United States
|Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, United States
|Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hi-Fi Music Hall
|Eugene, United States
|Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, United States
|Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 8:30PM
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, United States
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:30PM
|The Loft
|Atlanta, United States
|Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 9:00PM
|The Grey Eagle
|Asheville, United States
|Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Visulite Theatre
|Charlotte, United States
|Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 9:00PM
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, United States
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Mercy Lounge
|Nashville, United States
|Friday, February 16, 2018 at 9:00PM
|The Hi Tone Cafe
|Memphis, United States
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Parish Room at House Of Blues
|New Orleans, United States
|Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues - Bronze Peacock
|Houston, United States
|Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Parish
|Austin, United States
|Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Club Dada
|Dallas, United States
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Club Congress
|Tucson, United States
|Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 RITZ
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 ABC
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy
|Oxford, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Forum
|London, United Kingdom
|Monday, April 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gloria
|Cologne, Germany
|Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Uebel & Gefaehrlich
|Hamburg, Germany
|Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Huxleys
|Berlin, Germany