The White Buffalo launches new song full of 'balls and swagger'

By News  

Premiere: The White Buffalo has released Madam's Soft, Madam's Sweet, a song set in the wake of a break-up, taken from upcoming album Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights

The White Buffalo

The White Buffalo, aka singer-songwriter Jake Smith, has released Madam’s Soft, Madam’s Sweet, a track from his upcoming sixth album Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights. The album is the follow-up to 2015’s Love & The Death of Damnation.

The song starts off with just guitar and voice, and builds slowly, adding drama and tension as it progresses, before climaxing with a cathartic howl.

“It’s about losing yourself in sin after a breakup,” says Smith. “This song has more balls and swagger than anything I’ve ever done. The bridge goes into a post punk, almost Joy Division change ending with a demonic scream: ‘Money and lust and your mind gets blown.’”

Recently, The White Buffalo talked about the new album with AXS. “It’s an expansion of sounds,” he says. “I definitely went through different musical landscapes and characters. As far as the attitude of the album - it has a little more swagger, a little more rock, a little more urgency than in the past.”

Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights is released on October 13, and can be pre-ordered now. The White Buffalo starts a US tour next month, before coming to the UK for a series of dates next April.

Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights Track Listing

  1. Hide and Seek
  2. Avalon
  3. Robbery
  4. The Observatory
  5. Madam’s Soft, Madam’s Sweet
  6. Nightstalker Blues
  7. If I Lost My Eyes
  8. Border Town/Bury Me in Baja
  9. The Heart and Soul of the Night
  10. I Am the Moon

Tour Dates

Friday, November 10, 2017 at 9:00PMTop Hat LoungeMissoula, United States
Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 9:00PMPub StationBillings, United States
Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 9:00PMEaglesBozeman, United States
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 8:00PMNeurolux LoungeBoise, United States
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 8:00PMThe DepotSalt Lake City, United States
Friday, November 17, 2017 at 4:00AMBelly Up AspenAspen, United States
Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 7:00PMOskar Blues 15th CANiversary CelebrationLongmont, United States
Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 7:00PMThe Bridge at Sante Fe BrewingSanta Fe, United States
Friday, December 1, 2017 at 8:00PMCedar Cultural CenterMinneapolis, United States
Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 9:00PMBottom LoungeChicago, United States
Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 8:00PMHigh Noon SaloonMadison, United States
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 8:00PMThe Grog ShopCleveland, United States
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:00PMThe ShelterDetroit, United States
Friday, December 8, 2017 at 7:00PMAuraPortland, United States
Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 8:00PMShowcase LoungeSouth Burlington, United States
Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 8:00PMBrooklyn BowlBrooklyn, United States
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 7:00PMThe Foundry at The FillmorePhiladelphia, United States
Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 7:00PM9:30 ClubWashington, United States
Friday, December 15, 2017 at 7:00PMParadise Rock ClubBoston, United States
Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 9:00PMFonda TheatreLos Angeles, United States
Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Observatory North ParkSan Diego, United States
Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ObservatorySanta Ana, United States
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PMThe CatalystSanta Cruz, United States
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PMThe FillmoreSan Francisco, United States
Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PMHi-Fi Music HallEugene, United States
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PMWonder BallroomPortland, United States
Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 8:30PMThe CrocodileSeattle, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:30PMThe LoftAtlanta, United States
Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 9:00PMThe Grey EagleAsheville, United States
Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 7:00PMVisulite TheatreCharlotte, United States
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 9:00PMZanzabarLouisville, United States
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 8:00PMMercy LoungeNashville, United States
Friday, February 16, 2018 at 9:00PMThe Hi Tone CafeMemphis, United States
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Parish Room at House Of BluesNew Orleans, United States
Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of Blues - Bronze PeacockHouston, United States
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ParishAustin, United States
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 7:00PMClub DadaDallas, United States
Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PMClub CongressTucson, United States
Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 RITZManchester, United Kingdom
Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 ABCGlasgow, United Kingdom
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 InstituteBirmingham, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 AcademyOxford, United Kingdom
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 AcademyBristol, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 ForumLondon, United Kingdom
Monday, April 23, 2018 at 7:00PMGloriaCologne, Germany
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PMUebel & GefaehrlichHamburg, Germany
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PMHuxleysBerlin, Germany

