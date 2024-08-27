Watch this The Voice Australia contestant cover Britney Spears’ Toxic – with death metal growls!

A contestant on The Voice Australia has performed Britney Spears anthem Toxic with growls.

17-year-old Mol Turner – from Wollongong, New South Wales – became the first extreme metal vocalist to perform on the Aussie version of the show with her appearance last night (August 26). Watch the beefed-up Spears cover via the video player below.

Turner’s rendition appeared to stun The Voice’s Australian judges. Her transition from singing to screaming got the four of them, who had their chairs turned away as part of the series’ “blind auditions”, to headbang and jump up in surprise. Ultimately, though, the only judge to turn their chair and vote to push Turner through to the next round was singer/songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke.

Following her performance airing, Turner published footage of it to Instagram. “made fucking history last night as the first ever extreme metal vocalist on @thevoiceau !!” she commented.

The singer, who also drums in Wollongong band Clueless, went on to say that she auditioned for The Voice “as a joke”. “as someone who started screaming alone in my garage after listening to [Suicide Silence’s] The Cleansing & [Slipknot’s] Iowa a few too many times, I can’t believe it has landed me where it has.

“Metal & HXC have defined who I am & in a lot of ways saved my life throughout the past 7 years. This music means absolutely everything to me, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Turner later signed off: “I cannot express enough how grateful I am for everyone who tuned in and showed their support, it means so fucking much to me.

“THANKYOU, THANKYOU, THANKYOU !!”

The OG Britney Spears recently made metal headlines as she became embroiled in a short-lived feud with Ozzy Osbourne and his family. The spat stemmed from when the Osbournes critiqued Spears’ dancing and social media presence on their podcast.

The singer clapped back: “I’m gonna … tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly fuck off!”

The Osbournes apologised for their comments on the following episode of their podcast.

