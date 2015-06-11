The Tubes return to UK

The Tubes have announced a 40th anniversary UK tour to take place in August.

They’ll play nine dates with a set including their best-known tracks such as What Do You Want From Life?, Mondo Bondage, Amnesia, Sushi Girl, Don’t Wanna Wait Anymore, Talk To Ya Later, She’s A Beauty and White Punks On Dope.

The lineup features original men Fee Waybill, Roger Steen, Rick Anderson and Prairie Prince, with keyboardist David Medd, who’s been in the band since 2006.

Aug 03: Bristol Fleece

Aug 04: Brighton Concorde 2

Aug 06: Southampton Brook

Aug 07: London Clapham Grand

Aug 08: Manchester Club Academy

Aug 09: Glasgow Art School

Aug 11: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Aug 12: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Aug 13: Bilston Robin 2