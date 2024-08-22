The tracklisting for The Crow 2024’s soundtrack is pretty goth, to be fair

The tracklisting for the soundtrack to 2024’s The Crow has been unveiled.

According to a report by The A.V. Club, the remake of the 1994 Brandon Lee vehicle, starring Bill Skarsgård as its undead vigilante, will feature suitably moody and industrial songs by Gary Numan, Enya, Joy Division, The Bug and more. See the full tracklisting below.

The selection stays true to the vision and influences of original The Crow comic creator James O’Barr. O’Barr wrote The Crow as a way to grieve following the death of his partner and drew aesthetic inspiration from such artists as Joy Division, Iggy Pop and Bauhaus.

The 1994 film adaptation featured a heavy, gothic and alternative soundtrack, with the likes of The Cure, Rollins Band, Pantera and Nine Inch Nails appearing. The sequel, 1996’s The Crow: City Of Angels, featured Korn and Deftones, among others.

Despite O’Barr’s longtime love for Joy Division, the 2024 soundtrack will be the first time the band appear in a Crow film. The band’s song Dead Souls was covered by Nine Inch Nails for the 1994 film.

The new Crow film has been in development since late 2008. Multiple stars and directors have been attached across that time, including Game Of Thrones and Aquaman’s Jason Momoa. The final product is directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White And The Huntsman, Ghost In The Shell) and stars Skarsgård, FKA Twigs and Danny Huston.

The reboot has proven controversial among fans of the first film. Many have taken umbrage with the recasting of the Eric Draven / The Crow role, previously performed by Lee in what would be his final film performance. Lee died in an onset accident during production at the age of 28.

At time of publication, The Crow 2024’s theatrical trailer, released in March, has seemingly divided opinion 50/50: it has 116,000 ‘likes’ on Youtube and 116,000 ‘dislikes’. The trailer was soundtracked by Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne’s collaborative song Take What You Want.

The director of the 1994 film, Alex Proyas, spoke out against the reboot in March. “I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work,” the director wrote on Facebook. “And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes.

“The Crow is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.”

In a recent Esquire interview, star Skarsgård took issue with the way the film ended. “I personally preferred something more definitive,” he said.

The Crow is released in theatres tomorrow (August 23) by Lionsgate.

The Crow (2024) Official Trailer - Bill SkarsgÃ¥rd, FKA twigs, Danny Huston - YouTube Watch On

The Crow 2024 soundtrack tracklisting: