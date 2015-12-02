The Temperance Movement unveil Oh Lorraine

The Temperance Movement have announced their new single, Oh Lorraine. It’s taken from the White Bear album, which is the follow-up to their 2012 self-titled debut and is set for release on January 15. The album was recorded with producer Sam Miller in London, Northamptonshire and Monmouth.

The band have also released a second part of a video about the making of White Bear, which includes a section on the departure of founding member and guitarist Luke Potashnik.

“It’s just as simple as the fact that Luke doesn’t particularly enjoy being on the road,” says fellow guitarist Paul Sayer. “It’s a great fun and a huge privilege to be able to go out and play for an audience that wanna hear your music every night, but it can be hard work at times as well, and that either works with you as a person or it doesn’t. Luke just got to the point where it wasn’t working for him.”

The band recently streamed their 2014 Record Store Day covers of Blur’s Tender and Oasis’s Up In The Sky, and released short clips from all the tracks on White Bear in October. The album’s opening track, Three Bullets, was unveiled in September. The White Bear can be pre-ordered now.

**Temperance Movement Tour

**Jan 16: Portsmouth, UK: Pyramid Centre

Jan 17: Norwich, UK: UEA

Jan 19: Aberdeen, UK: Beach Ballroom

Jan 20: Glasgow, UK: Barrowland

Jan 21: Newcastle, UK: University

Jan 22: Leeds, UK: Becket University

Jan 24: Manchester, UK: Academy 2

Jan 25: Birmingham, UK: Institute

Jan 26: Cardiff, UK: Y Plas

Jan 27: London, UK: Shepherd’s Bush Empire