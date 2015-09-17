The Temperance Movement stream Three Bulleits

The Temperance Movement have streamed their track Three Bulleits, taken from upcoming second album White Bear.
The follow-up to their 2012 self-titled debut is set for release on January 15.
Guitarist Paul Sayers reports: “It’s is a real step on for us, sonically and artistically. Playing so many shows together over the last three years allowed us to develop a really clear idea of where we wanted to go with our next record.
“When it came to making this album we had a bit more time and space to let our creativity go. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved.”
Tracklist
- Three Bulleits
- Get Yourself Free
- A Pleasant Peace I Feel
- Modern Massacre
- Battle Lines
- White Bear
- Oh Lorraine
- Magnify
- The Sun and Moon Roll Around Too Soon
- I Hope I’m Not Losing My Mind