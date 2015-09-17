Trending

The Temperance Movement stream Three Bulleits

By Louder  

Hear lead track from 2nd album White Bear, out in January

The Temperance Movement have streamed their track Three Bulleits, taken from upcoming second album White Bear.

The follow-up to their 2012 self-titled debut is set for release on January 15.

Guitarist Paul Sayers reports: “It’s is a real step on for us, sonically and artistically. Playing so many shows together over the last three years allowed us to develop a really clear idea of where we wanted to go with our next record.

“When it came to making this album we had a bit more time and space to let our creativity go. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved.”

Tracklist

  1. Three Bulleits
  2. Get Yourself Free
  3. A Pleasant Peace I Feel
  4. Modern Massacre
  5. Battle Lines
  6. White Bear
  7. Oh Lorraine
  8. Magnify
  9. The Sun and Moon Roll Around Too Soon
  10. I Hope I’m Not Losing My Mind
